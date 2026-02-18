How To Keep Eye Hygiene

Image Credit: Pexels

Eye hygiene is a practice that involves following the necessary precautions to make sure you don't suffer from painful infections.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Poor eye hygiene is linked to developing ocular disorders, most commonly seen in working professionals and students.

                 Image Credit: Pexels


Daily Hygiene Practices

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to use cleaning eye drops to reduce blepharitis and irritation.


Eyelid Cleaning For Preventive Care

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Evidence supports reduced eye strain if you take regular breaks.

Screen Breaks

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Peer‑reviewed studies stress daily eye hygiene to prevent infections.


Proper Contact Lens Care

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Rose water and neem can be used, but be careful, as no ingredient should enter your eye, and it requires safe application.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Traditional Remedies With Caution

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Consuming enough vitamins A, C, and omega‑3s can support overall ocular wellbeing.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Balanced Nutrition For Eye Health

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

These are necessary to prevent screenings and catch early signs of disease.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Regular Eye Check‑Ups

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com