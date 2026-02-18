How To Keep Eye Hygiene

Image Credit: Pexels
Eye hygiene is a practice that involves following the necessary precautions to make sure you don't suffer from painful infections.
Poor eye hygiene is linked to developing ocular disorders, most commonly seen in working professionals and students.
You need to use cleaning eye drops to reduce blepharitis and irritation.
Evidence supports reduced eye strain if you take regular breaks.
Peer‑reviewed studies stress daily eye hygiene to prevent infections.
Rose water and neem can be used, but be careful, as no ingredient should enter your eye, and it requires safe application.
Consuming enough vitamins A, C, and omega‑3s can support overall ocular wellbeing.
These are necessary to prevent screenings and catch early signs of disease.
