How To Instantly Calm An Anxious Mind

Image Credit: Freepik


When you are anxious due to intense pressure or chronic stress, certain science-backed techniques can help ease your mind.

Image Credit: Freepik

Breathing Techniques

Taking a breather is necessary when you are in an anxious state of mind.

Image Credit: Freepik

Self-admission

Self-admission is the first step to addressing the constant mind-racing that can throw you off track.

Image Credit: Freepik

Challenge Yourself

When you are experiencing anxiety, challenge yourself to address the irrational thoughts popping up in your mind.

Image Credit: Freepik

Release

It is important to release the feelings of anger that are bubbling underneath the surface.

Image Credit: Freepik

It is important to mentally detach yourself from the current situation and visualise yourself in a calm state.

Visualise

Image Credit: Freepik

When you are anxious, you need to focus on an object that can serve as a centre to collect your thoughts.

Find A Centring Object

Image Credit: Freepik

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com