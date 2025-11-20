How To Get Your Vitamin D Fix In Winters

Image Credit: Pexels
Getting an adequate amount of vitamin D is crucial to ensure proper absorption of nutrients in the body. Here are some ways that you can fix your vitamin D levels.
Being out in the sun for 7 to 9 am in the mornings can make sure that your vitamin D levels don't dip.
Vitamin D-rich foods like eggs, fatty fish (salmon, cod, mackerel), mushrooms and fortified dairy products can improve vitamin D levels.
If there is limited sun exposure and dietary restrictions, then taking a prescribed targeted dosage of vitamin D supplement can be beneficial.
Foods that have added nutrients, like breakfast cereals, dairy products, and cold-pressed fruit juices, can be a great source of dietary vitamin D.
Spend at least 30 minutes in full sun exposure during the day to boost your vitamin D levels in the winter.
Areas with limited sunlight should have an ultraviolet lamp to maintain proper Vitamin D levels during the non-sunny winter days.
