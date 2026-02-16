How To Do Eye Yoga

Image Credit: Pexels

Eye yoga is a set of exercises for your eye muscles and to strengthen them over time as exposure to digital devices increases.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Rubbing your hands together and placing them over your eyes can relax your eye muscles and reduce fatigue.


Palming

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Periodic blinking for 10 to 15 seconds and keeping them closed for a few seconds can lead to reduced dryness and increased moisturisation.


Blinking

                 Image Credit: Pexels

This technique involves slowly rolling your eyes clockwise, then anticlockwise, doing 5 to 10 rotations each way to improve circulation and reduce stiffness.

Eye-Rolling

                 Image Credit: Pexels

You need to hold your thumb about 10 inches from your face and focus on it, then stare 20 feet away to strengthen eye muscles and improve focus.

Near And Far Focusing

                 Image Credit: Pexels

This involves visualisation and tracing a large “8” lying sideways about 10 feet in front of you to enhance eye coordination and flexibility.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Figure Eight Exercise

For every 20 minutes of screen time, stare 20 feet away every 20 seconds to improve eye fatigue.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

20‑20‑20 Rule

Image Credit: Pexels

