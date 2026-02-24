How To Deal With A Stuffy Nose

A stuffy nose can appear due to various reasons that could be related to an allergy, common cold, sinus infection, or chemical irritants. There are certain science-backed ways to deal with a stuffy nose that could offer relief.

When done with the necessary precautions, steam inhalation could offer relief from constant discomfort.

Steam Inhalation

Using a humidifier in the cold season and in areas with low humidity can help balance the moisture content in the air and prevent drying out of the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Humidification

Careful use of saline solutions to clear out allergens in the nasal pathways can help relieve the discomfort from a stuffy nose.

Saline Nasal Irrigation

When used safely and according to suitability, they can help ease a stuffy nose by reducing inflammation.

Herbal Remedies

Antihistamines and decongestants can provide relief from a stuffy nose, but only for the prescribed period of usage.

Medications

Increasing your fluid intake can help thin the mucus formation in the nose and limit exposure to allergens like smoke, dust, and particulate matter.

Lifestyle Changes

Elevating your head while sleeping can improve nasal drainage and ease discomfort from a stuffy nose.

Supportive Measures

