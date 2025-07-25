How To Consume Chia Seeds Safely

Image Credits: Pexels
Chia seeds are nutrient-dense, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants.
If not consumed correctly, they may lead to digestive issues, nutrient imbalances, or several complications.
Eating dry chia seeds and then drinking water can cause them to expand in your throat or oesophagus, contributing to choking.
Chia seeds are very high in fibre which when consumed in excess can cause bloating, gas, abdominal cramps, or constipation.
Chia seeds may interfere with diabetes, BP and blood thinning medications. If you have been taking these medication, check with your doctor first.
Introduce chia seeds slowly into your diet and drink plenty of fluids to help fibre move smoothly through the digestive system.
Not drinking enough water while consuming chia seeds can lead to dehydration.
In individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other sensitive gut conditions, the high fibre in chia seeds can sometimes worsen symptoms.
