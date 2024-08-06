How to Care for Dry Scalp During Monsoon

Image Credit: Unsplash
Monsoon season can lead to a dry, itchy scalp. Here are tips to keep your scalp healthy.
Opt for a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to avoid stripping natural oils from your scalp.
Apply a light, non-greasy moisturiser or oil to your scalp to keep it hydrated.
Wash your hair with lukewarm water instead of hot water, which can dry out the scalp.
Use a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and improve scalp health.
If dandruff is an issue, use an anti-dandruff shampoo with ingredients like zinc pyrithione or ketoconazole.
Loose hairstyles prevent pulling and irritation on the scalp.
Use a light scarf or hat to protect your scalp from excessive humidity during monsoon.
