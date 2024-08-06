How to Care for Dry Scalp During Monsoon

Introduction

Monsoon season can lead to a dry, itchy scalp. Here are tips to keep your scalp healthy.

Use a Gentle Shampoo

Opt for a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to avoid stripping natural oils from your scalp.

Moisturize Regularly

Apply a light, non-greasy moisturiser or oil to your scalp to keep it hydrated.

Avoid Hot Water

Wash your hair with lukewarm water instead of hot water, which can dry out the scalp.

Exfoliate the Scalp

Use a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and improve scalp health.

Anti-Dandruff Products

If dandruff is an issue, use an anti-dandruff shampoo with ingredients like zinc pyrithione or ketoconazole.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

Loose hairstyles prevent pulling and irritation on the scalp.

Protect from Humidity

Use a light scarf or hat to protect your scalp from excessive humidity during monsoon.

