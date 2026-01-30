How To Calm An Anxious Mind

An anxious mind is a physiological state where your nervous system is stuck in ‘health alert'. To send a physically safe signal to your brain, you need to follow simple tips.

A physical exercise of a double inhale can be used to lower your heart rate and make it better for an anxious mind.


The Double Inhale

The nerve that is present beneath your ear, is a physical off switch for anxiety and internal calmness.


Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Your eyes control your stress levels, so make sure they are well-rested for calming an anxious mind.

Tunnel Vision

The way you exhale matters more than how you inhale, so taking in fresh oxygen for your mind can make a difference.

Oxygen Reset

Using cold temperatures to quiet the brain's fear center can help make it better at dealing with anxiousness.

Silence the Alarm

Using positive language affirmations can distance the emotion that reduces mental noise.

Distance The Emotion

