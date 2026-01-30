How To Calm An Anxious Mind

Image Credit: Pexels
An anxious mind is a physiological state where your nervous system is stuck in ‘health alert'. To send a physically safe signal to your brain, you need to follow simple tips.
A physical exercise of a double inhale can be used to lower your heart rate and make it better for an anxious mind.
The nerve that is present beneath your ear, is a physical off switch for anxiety and internal calmness.
Your eyes control your stress levels, so make sure they are well-rested for calming an anxious mind.
The way you exhale matters more than how you inhale, so taking in fresh oxygen for your mind can make a difference.
Using cold temperatures to quiet the brain's fear center can help make it better at dealing with anxiousness.
Using positive language affirmations can distance the emotion that reduces mental noise.
