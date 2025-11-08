How To Burn Belly Fat

When left uncontrolled, belly fat can lead to irreversible damage. However, belly fat is preventable and treatable. 

Eat right

A well-balanced diet helps maintain a healthy weight, ensures optimal nutrient intake and promotes overall health.

Exercise

A well-rounded workout routine that combines cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and core exercises can help you target belly fat and reduce overall weight.

Avoid these

Minimise consumption of sugary drinks, sweets, and processed foods. Opt for natural sweeteners and whole fruits instead.

Sleep well

Poor sleep is linked to increased hunger and higher levels of stress hormones, which can contribute to weight gain around the belly.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water helps regulate appetite and enhance metabolic processes. Aim for at least 8 cups (64 ounces) of water daily, or more if you're active or living in a hot climate.

Manage stress

Elevated cortisol levels can lead to overeating, triggering belly fat deposition. Incorporate stress-reduction techniques.

Seek help

If you're struggling to lose belly fat or are unsure about the best approach, consider consulting an expert for a personalised plan.

