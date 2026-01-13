How To Build A Resilient Immune System

Building a resilient immune system is no longer viewed as a quick fix through supplementation but as a multi-dimensional lifestyle commitment.

Approximately 70% of the immune system resides in the gut; eating fermented foods and enough fibre can support the gut microbiome.

Prioritise The Gut-Immune Link

Having a consistent sleep schedule is non-negotiable, as erratic sleep times can lead to a spike in various serious health issues.

The Power Of Sleep

Chronic stress levels can elevate cortisol and suppress the effectiveness of the immune response.

Manage Stress

During winter, reduced sunlight exposure can lead to a significant drop in vitamin D levels; this can hinder immune function.

Vitamin D Respiratory Link

Stimulating the vagus nerve through deep breathing can lower systemic inflammation and boost the immune system.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Resilience is not about a single superfood but requires synergy between minerals like zinc and fat-soluble vitamins.

Consume Micronutrients

