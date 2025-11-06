How To Boost Vitamin D In Winters

Image Credit: Pexels
Vitamin D helps strengthen bones, muscles, and immunity at a time when the risk of colds and respiratory illnesses is high.
Studies estimate that 70–100% of Indians across age groups may have insufficient Vitamin D levels. Here are tips to boost your levels this season.
Midday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., is best for Vitamin D production. Studies in India show that this window is when UVB rays are strongest.
Darker skin tones need longer sun time to produce the same Vitamin D as lighter tones. Older adults also make less Vitamin D naturally.
Experts note that about an hour of casual exposure may be required to maintain healthy levels in some Indians. Start with 20 minutes.
Include eggs, oily fish like mackerel, mushrooms, and fortified dairy if available. These won't replace sunlight but will support levels.
If you've been diagnosed with low Vitamin D, your doctor may recommend supplements. Avoid self-dosing, as too much Vitamin D from pills can be harmful.
Sunbathing in Indian winters isn't just a cultural quirk, it's one of the simplest, most natural ways to correct widespread Vitamin D deficiency.
