How to Balance Screen Time and Well-Being

Balancing screen time is essential for maintaining both mental and physical health. Excessive screen use can lead to eye strain, poor posture, and disrupted sleep patterns.
Establish specific times for screen use, such as work hours and leisure hours, to avoid constant exposure and maintain balance.
Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away, reducing eye strain.
Reduce screen use at least an hour before bedtime to improve sleep quality, as blue light from screens can disrupt the natural sleep cycle.
Balance screen time with physical activities like outdoor play, sports, or family walks to promote overall health and reduce sedentary behavior.
Utilise apps that track and limit screen time to help maintain a healthy balance and prevent excessive use.
Designate certain areas of your home, like the dining room and bedrooms, as screen-free zones to encourage more face-to-face interactions.
Encourage hobbies and activities that don't involve screens, such as reading, drawing, or playing board games, to foster creativity and relaxation.
Demonstrate balanced screen use by setting an example for others, especially children, on how to manage screen time effectively.
