Winter weight gain is common due to reduced activity levels and comfort eating, but a few mindful habits can help keep extra kilos at bay during the colder months.
Even shorter home workouts or brisk walks help maintain metabolism when outdoor activity drops in winter.
Heavier winter foods can quietly add calories, so mindful portions make a big difference.
Cold weather reduces thirst cues, but drinking enough water helps control hunger and prevent overeating.
Protein keeps you fuller for longer and helps prevent frequent snacking.
Winter veggies like carrots, cauliflower, and greens are filling, nutritious, and lower in calories.
Poor sleep can disrupt hunger hormones and increase cravings for high-calorie foods.
Irregular eating patterns in winter can slow metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day.
