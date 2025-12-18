How To Avoid Winter
Weight Gain

Winter weight gain is common due to reduced activity levels and comfort eating, but a few mindful habits can help keep extra kilos at bay during the colder months.

Don't skip workouts

Even shorter home workouts or brisk walks help maintain metabolism when outdoor activity drops in winter.

Watch portion sizes

Heavier winter foods can quietly add calories, so mindful portions make a big difference.

Stay hydrated

Cold weather reduces thirst cues, but drinking enough water helps control hunger and prevent overeating.

Prioritise protein at every meal

Protein keeps you fuller for longer and helps prevent frequent snacking.

Eat seasonal vegetables

Winter veggies like carrots, cauliflower, and greens are filling, nutritious, and lower in calories.

Get enough sleep

Poor sleep can disrupt hunger hormones and increase cravings for high-calorie foods.

Keep a regular meal
routine

Irregular eating patterns in winter can slow metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day.

