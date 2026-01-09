How To Avoid Re-Gaining Weight In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Research shows that seasonal changes can influence metabolism, and daily movement making weight maintenance harder during winter months. The good news is that weight regain is preventable with small adjustments that fit into everyday Indian lifestyles.
Consistent eating patterns help regulate hunger hormones even in colder months.
Prioritise protein at every meal, since studies show it improves satiety and reduces winter cravings for refined carbs.
Choose warm, home-cooked foods over fried snacks, as hot meals increase fullness without excess calories.
Do not cut back on water intake, because reduced thirst in winter often leads to dehydration-driven hunger.
Keep moving daily, even indoors, as short home workouts or brisk walks help maintain metabolic rate despite cold weather.
Limit sugary drinks and winter desserts, which are strongly linked to seasonal weight regain and insulin spikes.
Avoid “weekend overeating” thinking, because repeated small indulgences add up faster when activity levels are low.
