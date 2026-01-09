How To Avoid Re-Gaining Weight In Winter

Research shows that seasonal changes can influence  metabolism, and daily movement making weight maintenance harder during winter months. The good news is that weight regain is preventable with small adjustments that fit into everyday Indian lifestyles.

Stick to fixed meal timings

Consistent eating patterns help regulate hunger hormones even in colder months.

Have protein in all meals

Prioritise protein at every meal, since studies show it improves satiety and reduces winter cravings for refined carbs.

Have home-cooked meals

Choose warm, home-cooked foods over fried snacks, as hot meals increase fullness without excess calories.

Stay hydrated

Do not cut back on water intake, because reduced thirst in winter often leads to dehydration-driven hunger.

Move in winter too

Keep moving daily, even indoors, as short home workouts or brisk walks help maintain metabolic rate despite cold weather.

Avoid winter desserts

Limit sugary drinks and winter desserts, which are strongly linked to seasonal weight regain and insulin spikes.

Avoid overeating

Avoid “weekend overeating” thinking, because repeated small indulgences add up faster when activity levels are low.

