How To Avoid High Cholesterol In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter often brings heavier meals, reduced physical activity and disrupted routines, all of which can quietly push cholesterol levels up unless conscious lifestyle choices are maintained.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay physically active indoors

Home workouts, yoga or brisk indoor walks help keep LDL cholesterol in check.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Include soluble fibre
daily

Oats, fruits, vegetables and legumes help reduce cholesterol absorption in the gut.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Choose healthy fats wisely

Nuts, seeds and vegetable oils support heart health when used in moderation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid excessive sugar intake

High sugar consumption can indirectly raise triglyceride levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Do not skip meals

Irregular eating patterns may worsen lipid metabolism in colder months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage winter weight
gain

Even small increases in body weight can negatively impact cholesterol levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Prioritise good sleep

Poor sleep is linked to disrupted fat metabolism and higher LDL levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com