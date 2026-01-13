How To Avoid High Cholesterol In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter often brings heavier meals, reduced physical activity and disrupted routines, all of which can quietly push cholesterol levels up unless conscious lifestyle choices are maintained.
Home workouts, yoga or brisk indoor walks help keep LDL cholesterol in check.
Oats, fruits, vegetables and legumes help reduce cholesterol absorption in the gut.
Nuts, seeds and vegetable oils support heart health when used in moderation.
High sugar consumption can indirectly raise triglyceride levels.
Irregular eating patterns may worsen lipid metabolism in colder months.
Even small increases in body weight can negatively impact cholesterol levels.
Poor sleep is linked to disrupted fat metabolism and higher LDL levels.
