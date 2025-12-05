How To Avoid Body Odour In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


In winter with heavier clothing, reduced sweating on the skin's surface, and the natural build-up of bacteria in warm, covered areas, odour can creep in silently. The good news? A few simple hygiene tweaks can keep you fresh and confident all winter long. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Layer breathable fabrics

Choose cotton or moisture-wicking inner layers to reduce sweat trapping.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Shower regularly using warm water

It helps remove bacteria and sweat residue that build up under heavy winter clothing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use an antibacterial or pH-balanced body wash

Use an antibacterial or pH-balanced body wash as these help minimise odour-causing bacteria on the skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Dry your body thoroughly after bathing

Moisture trapped in skin folds is a major cause of winter odour so always dry your body before putting clothes on.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Apply deodorant or antiperspirant 

Applying deodorant or antiperspirant works more effectively when applied before sweating begins.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wash winter wear frequently

Jackets, sweaters, mufflers, and socks absorb sweat and need regular cleaning and washing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay hydrated

Good hydration helps regulate body temperature and reduces concentrated sweat smells.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

