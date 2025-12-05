How To Avoid Body Odour In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
In winter with heavier clothing, reduced sweating on the skin's surface, and the natural build-up of bacteria in warm, covered areas, odour can creep in silently. The good news? A few simple hygiene tweaks can keep you fresh and confident all winter long.
Choose cotton or moisture-wicking inner layers to reduce sweat trapping.
It helps remove bacteria and sweat residue that build up under heavy winter clothing.
Use an antibacterial or pH-balanced body wash as these help minimise odour-causing bacteria on the skin.
Moisture trapped in skin folds is a major cause of winter odour so always dry your body before putting clothes on.
Applying deodorant or antiperspirant works more effectively when applied before sweating begins.
Jackets, sweaters, mufflers, and socks absorb sweat and need regular cleaning and washing.
Good hydration helps regulate body temperature and reduces concentrated sweat smells.
