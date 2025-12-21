How To Avoid Binging During Christmas

Image Credit: Unsplash


Christmas celebrations often revolve around rich foods and desserts, making mindful eating essential to enjoy the season without overindulging or triggering guilt, weight gain, or digestive discomfort.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Don't skip meals earlier in the day 

Eating regular, balanced meals prevents extreme hunger that leads to binging.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Have protein and fibre-rich foods 

Protein and fibre-rich foods increase satiety and reduce the urge to overeat sugary or fried items.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use smaller plates for festive meals 

Smaller plates cause smaller portions which help control intake without feeling deprived.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eat slowly and without distractions 

Mindful eating allows the brain to register fullness in time, avoid consuming media.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Choose favourites, not everything 

Picking a few favourite treats prevents mindless grazing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay hydrated throughout the day 

Stay hydrated throughout the day as dehydration is often mistaken for hunger.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid guilt and all-or-nothing 

One indulgent meal does not undo overall healthy habits, avoid thoughts like all-or-nothing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com