How To Avoid Binging During Christmas

Image Credit: Unsplash
Christmas celebrations often revolve around rich foods and desserts, making mindful eating essential to enjoy the season without overindulging or triggering guilt, weight gain, or digestive discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Eating regular, balanced meals prevents extreme hunger that leads to binging.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Protein and fibre-rich foods increase satiety and reduce the urge to overeat sugary or fried items.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Smaller plates cause smaller portions which help control intake without feeling deprived.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mindful eating allows the brain to register fullness in time, avoid consuming media.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Picking a few favourite treats prevents mindless grazing.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Stay hydrated throughout the day as dehydration is often mistaken for hunger.
Image Credit: Unsplash
One indulgent meal does not undo overall healthy habits, avoid thoughts like all-or-nothing.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: