How Physical Activity Slows Down Progression Of Parkinson's Disease

Introduction

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, balance, and coordination. Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to slow the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life. Here's how it helps.

Enhances Motor Control

Regular exercise improves muscle strength, coordination, and flexibility, which can counteract some of the motor control issues associated with Parkinson's.

Improves Balance

Physical activity, especially balance exercises like yoga or tai chi, helps reduce the risk of falls and improves gait stability.

Reduces Muscle Stiffness

Stretching exercises and aerobic activity reduce muscle rigidity and stiffness, allowing for smoother movement.

Boosts Brain Health

Exercise has been shown to increase dopamine production, which helps regulate movement in people with Parkinson's.

Mood/Cognitive Function

Physical activity improves mental health by reducing anxiety and depression, which are common in Parkinson's patients. It also enhances cognitive function, improving memory and focus.

