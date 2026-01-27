How Much Sleep Do You Need?

Image Credit: Pexels

This age-old question is asked by everyone, as every person needs a deep rest to function optimally throughout the day. Here are the parameters that you need to keep in mind before asking this question.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This is the sleep needed by infants, as their brains and bodies are actively in the developmental stage.


12 to 16 Hours

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Children between 6 and 12 years old need at least 9 hours of sleep to support learning and immunity.

9 to 11 Hours

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 years require this much sleep for hormonal balance and focus.

8 to 10 Hours

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 years need this much sleep to function at their optimum capacity.

7 to 9 Hours

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you are above the age of 65, then your sleep cycle shrinks, but a bare minimum is required for cognitive functioning.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

7 to 8 hours

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com