How Much Protein Do You Have On Your Plate?

Protein is present in foods in varying amounts, with animal products having the highest amount of protein, and plant-based sources can also provide a protein boost. Here are some popular foods and their protein breakdown.

Soya Chunks (Dry)

This popular food item is a plant-based source of 52g of protein per 100g, hence its popularity in India.

Chicken Breast

This animal protein source has about 16-18g per 100g of protein, depending on its size, quality, and the kind of feed that the chicken ate.

Lentils

1 cup of cooked dal has 16-18g of protein that can benefit the body, but make sure that the lentils are cooked thoroughly.

Rajma or Kidney Beans

One cup of cooked rajma has about 15g of protein that can nourish the immune system.

Firm Tofu

There is about 10-12g of protein in 100g of firm tofu, which is prepared from soy milk that makes it heart-healthy and low in cholesterol.

Dahi or Curd


100 g of prebiotics-loaded yogurt has 10g of protein that maintains gut health.

Peanuts


28g of roasted peanuts has 7 g of protein, along with heart health and weight management properties.

Egg or Anda


1 large boiled egg has 6 g of protein that repairs tissues and muscles as a complete protein source.

