How Many Steps Should You Walk A Day For Weight Loss

Weight loss is a common goal for many. Walking is an effective exercise which can help you lose weight, support cardiovascular health and boost muscle and joint health.

It is often recommended that aiming for about 10,000 steps a day, roughly five miles, can support weight loss. However, it might not work for all.

The ideal number can vary based on individual fitness levels and weight loss goals. Some studies suggest that a daily average of 7,000 to 8,000 steps can be helpful.

Walking alone might help you achieve desirable results. It's also important to combine it with a balanced diet and other forms of exercise.

If you are a beginner, listen to your body and gradually increase your activity level.

Start with a smaller durations, several times a day- early morning, post lunch and post dinner/evening.

If you don't have much time to complete the step count, aim for 5,000-7,000 steps performed at an elevated or brisk pace.

A recent study suggests that walking 7000 steps a day helps you live longer and reduces the risk of death by 47%.

