How Many Steps Should You Walk A Day For Weight Loss

Image Credit: Pexels
Weight loss is a common goal for many. Walking is an effective exercise which can help you lose weight, support cardiovascular health and boost muscle and joint health.
Image Credit: Pexels
It is often recommended that aiming for about 10,000 steps a day, roughly five miles, can support weight loss. However, it might not work for all.
Image Credit: Pexels
The ideal number can vary based on individual fitness levels and weight loss goals. Some studies suggest that a daily average of 7,000 to 8,000 steps can be helpful.
Image Credit: Pexels
Walking alone might help you achieve desirable results. It's also important to combine it with a balanced diet and other forms of exercise.
Image Credit: Pexels
If you are a beginner, listen to your body and gradually increase your activity level.
Image Credit: Pexels
Start with a smaller durations, several times a day- early morning, post lunch and post dinner/evening.
Image Credit: Pexels
If you don't have much time to complete the step count, aim for 5,000-7,000 steps performed at an elevated or brisk pace.
Image Credit: Pexels
A recent study suggests that walking 7000 steps a day helps you live longer and reduces the risk of death by 47%.
Image Credit: Pexels
Photo Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: