How Kumkumadi Boosts Skin Health

Kumkumadi, or Kumkumadi Tailam, as it is known in Ayurveda, is an oil blend that has many skin-boosting properties.

Brightens Skin

Kumkumadi has saffron in it, which brightens skin by enhancing skin texture and reducing pigmentation marks.

​Anti-Ageing Properties

Sandalwood and sesame oil have the ability to reduce the appearance of signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydration

Goat's milk and sesame oil help nourish and deeply moisturise the skin.

​Relieves Tired, Dull Skin

Saffron gently exfoliates dead cells as it contains antioxidants which enhance blood circulation and improve the skin's texture.

Fights Acne

Sandalwood and Daruharidra (Indian barberry) can visibly reduce acne scars on the skin and promote faster skin healing, respectively.

Clears Skin Tone

Saffron acts as an exfoliant, while manjistha makes the skin even-toned.

