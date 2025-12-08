How Kumkumadi Boosts Skin Health

Image Credit: Pexels
Kumkumadi, or Kumkumadi Tailam, as it is known in Ayurveda, is an oil blend that has many skin-boosting properties.
Image Credit: Pexels
Kumkumadi has saffron in it, which brightens skin by enhancing skin texture and reducing pigmentation marks.
Image Credit: Pexels
Sandalwood and sesame oil have the ability to reduce the appearance of signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles.
Image Credit: Pexels
Goat's milk and sesame oil help nourish and deeply moisturise the skin.
Image Credit: Pexels
Saffron gently exfoliates dead cells as it contains antioxidants which enhance blood circulation and improve the skin's texture.
Image Credit: Pexels
Sandalwood and Daruharidra (Indian barberry) can visibly reduce acne scars on the skin and promote faster skin healing, respectively.
Image Credit: Pexels
Saffron acts as an exfoliant, while manjistha makes the skin even-toned.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: