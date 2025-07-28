How Kapil Sharma Lost 11 Kg In 63 Days


Kapil Sharma's drastic weight loss has caught everyone's attention. His fitness trainer, Yogesh Bhateja, revealed the secret behind this major body transformation.

In an interview on the YouTube channel GunjanShouts, Yogesh Bhateja revealed that Kapil's weight loss was challenging due to sleep deprivation and an irregular diet.

Bhateja revealed that he used the basic yet structured approach called the ‘21-21-21 rule', which helped with reshaping habits, rather than just losing kilos.

What is 21-21-21?

The 21-21-21 rule divides the fitness journey into three phases of 21 days each. It allows the mind and body to steadily get used to the fitness regimen.

According to Bhateja, the first 21 days focus on movement (without any diet restrictions), including simple stretches that aim to move all muscles.

For the next 21 days, start focusing on your diet. Bhateja recommends simple modifications without cutting carbs or drastically reducing calorie intake.

In the final 21 days, reduce dependency on caffeine, smoking, overeating, sugar intake, alcohol or anything that is not good for your body.

"This works best for beginners," Bhateja said. The 21-21-21 approach helps you lose weight and sustainably boost health.

