How Jaggery Helps Fight Pollution Impact

The rising air quality index is resulting in people developing a persistent hoarse, dry cough. Here is how consuming a small bite of jaggery can help fight air pollution.
Jaggery contains essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that remove the harmful toxins from the lungs.
The vitamins and antioxidants in jaggery counteract the increasing respiratory infections from air pollution.
The Indian kitchen staple is responsible for loosening and clearing mucus in the respiratory tract.
Properties of jaggery protect the lungs from oxidative stress due to rising air pollution.
The irritated throat can be soothed by consuming a little bit of jaggery.
Jaggery is an immunity booster that has essential vitamins and minerals that supercharge your infection-fighting capabilities.
Combining jaggery with ghee or warm water can soothe the airways and reduce congestion.
