How Jaggery Helps Fight Pollution Impact

The rising air quality index is resulting in people developing a persistent hoarse, dry cough. Here is how consuming a small bite of jaggery can help fight air pollution.

Detoxify The Lungs

Jaggery contains essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that remove the harmful toxins from the lungs.

Boosting Immunity

The vitamins and antioxidants in jaggery counteract the increasing respiratory infections from air pollution.

Reducing Mucus Build-up

The Indian kitchen staple is responsible for loosening and clearing mucus in the respiratory tract.

Dose Of Antioxidants

Properties of jaggery protect the lungs from oxidative stress due to rising air pollution.

Soothing Throat Irritation

The irritated throat can be soothed by consuming a little bit of jaggery.

Boost Immune Function

Jaggery is an immunity booster that has essential vitamins and minerals that supercharge your infection-fighting capabilities.

Respiratory Support

Combining jaggery with ghee or warm water can soothe the airways and reduce congestion.

