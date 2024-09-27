How Ear Wax Indicates Signs Of Poor Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Earwax (cerumen) plays a crucial role in maintaining ear health by trapping dust, debris, and bacteria. However, changes in the colour, texture, or quantity of earwax can sometimes signal underlying health problems. Here's how your earwax might be indicating poor health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Dark-coloured or black earwax may indicate a long period of wax accumulation. If accompanied by pain, it could signal an infection or the presence of excessive debris.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Runny earwax, especially if foul-smelling, can indicate an ear infection or injury. It might also signal a ruptured eardrum, which needs immediate medical attention.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Stress and anxiety may cause your body to produce thicker earwax. This consistency could lead to blockages, impacting hearing if not managed.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Dry and flaky earwax may point to skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. In some cases, it can signal aging, as the ear produces less oil over time.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Overproduction of earwax could suggest underlying health conditions such as an ear infection or skin irritation. It may lead to blockages, affecting hearing and balance.
Image Credit:Unsplash
Blood in earwax could indicate trauma, such as scratching inside the ear or more severe conditions like a ruptured eardrum.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sudden changes in the colour, consistency, or smell of earwax may indicate an underlying health issue, such as an infection or the presence of foreign material in the ear canal.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit Unsplash
For more stories
like this check out: