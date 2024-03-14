How Does Menopause Affect Brain Health

Image Credit: Pexels
During menopause, a woman's body undergoes hormonal changes, particularly a decline in oestrogen and progesterone levels. These hormonal shifts can affect various aspects of a woman's health, including brain health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Some women experience changes in cognitive function during menopause, including difficulties with memory, concentration, and processing speed.
Image Credit: Pexels
Fluctuations in hormone levels during menopause can lead to mood changes, including irritability, mood swings, anxiety, and depression.
Image Credit: Pexels
Many women experience sleep disturbances during menopause, including difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or experiencing restorative sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
Hot flashes and night sweats are common symptoms of menopause. These sudden feelings of intense heat can disrupt sleep and contribute to fatigue and irritability.
Image Credit: Pexels
Vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause. These changes may contribute to alterations in cognitive function and mood regulation.
Image Credit: Pexels
Osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weak and brittle bones, can increase the risk of fractures, which may indirectly impact cognitive function if mobility is affected.
Image Credit: Pexels
The decline in oestrogen levels during menopause may contribute to changes in brain structure and function, potentially increasing the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: