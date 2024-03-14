How Does Menopause Affect Brain Health

Introduction

During menopause, a woman's body undergoes hormonal changes, particularly a decline in oestrogen and progesterone levels. These hormonal shifts can affect various aspects of a woman's health, including brain health.

Cognitive function

Some women experience changes in cognitive function during menopause, including difficulties with memory, concentration, and processing speed. 

Mood changes

Fluctuations in hormone levels during menopause can lead to mood changes, including irritability, mood swings, anxiety, and depression.

Sleep disturbances

Many women experience sleep disturbances during menopause, including difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or experiencing restorative sleep. 

Hot flashes 

Hot flashes and night sweats are common symptoms of menopause. These sudden feelings of intense heat can disrupt sleep and contribute to fatigue and irritability.

Vasomotor symptoms

Vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause. These changes may contribute to alterations in cognitive function and mood regulation.

Bone health

Osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weak and brittle bones, can increase the risk of fractures, which may indirectly impact cognitive function if mobility is affected.

Hormonal changes

The decline in oestrogen levels during menopause may contribute to changes in brain structure and function, potentially increasing the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.

