How Diet Affects Fertility

Introduction

Your fertility is closely linked to your nutrition. From hormonal balance to egg and sperm quality, what you eat plays a vital role. Here's how diet influences your reproductive health.

Weight Management

Obesity or being underweight can disrupt ovulation and sperm production.

Balanced Hormones

Healthy fats and proteins help regulate reproductive hormone levels.

Antioxidant Intake

Fruits and vegetables protect eggs and sperm from free radical damage.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Found in flaxseeds and walnuts, they support egg quality and menstrual health.

Zinc/Selenium

Essential minerals for sperm motility and overall reproductive function.

Iron-Rich Foods

Low iron levels can lead to anovulation and poor egg health.

Avoid Sugar

High sugar diets can worsen insulin resistance, affecting ovulation.

Alcohol/Caffeine

Excess intake can impair fertility in both men and women.

