How Diet Affects Fertility

Your fertility is closely linked to your nutrition. From hormonal balance to egg and sperm quality, what you eat plays a vital role. Here's how diet influences your reproductive health.
Obesity or being underweight can disrupt ovulation and sperm production.
Healthy fats and proteins help regulate reproductive hormone levels.
Fruits and vegetables protect eggs and sperm from free radical damage.
Found in flaxseeds and walnuts, they support egg quality and menstrual health.
Essential minerals for sperm motility and overall reproductive function.
Low iron levels can lead to anovulation and poor egg health.
High sugar diets can worsen insulin resistance, affecting ovulation.
Excess intake can impair fertility in both men and women.
