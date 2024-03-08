How Daily Exercise Boosts Sleep Quality 

Image Credit: Pexels
Good sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being. Regular exercise has been shown to have positive effects on sleep quality. Incorporate calming activities before bedtime for better sleep quality.
Exercise can help regulate the body's circadian rhythms, the natural internal processes that regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Regular physical activity can reinforce a healthy sleep-wake pattern.
Exercise is an effective stress-reliever, as it helps reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Lowering stress and anxiety levels can contribute to improved sleep quality.
Physical activity has been associated with increased production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Higher melatonin levels can enhance the body's ability to initiate and maintain sleep.
Exercise can elevate body temperature during and immediately after the activity. The subsequent drop in temperature post-exercise can signal the body that it's time to sleep, promoting better sleep initiation.
Engaging in regular exercise has been linked to longer sleep duration. Physically active people tend to experience deeper and more restorative sleep.
Regular exercise is beneficial for individuals with sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea. It may help alleviate symptoms and improve overall sleep quality.
Exercise has a positive impact on mental health, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Improved mood and mental well-being can contribute to better sleep quality.
