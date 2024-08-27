How Colours Affect Your Mental Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Colours have a powerful impact on our emotions and mental well-being. From bright yellows to calming blues, the hues around us can influence mood, stress levels, and even productivity. Learn how to use colours to your advantage and create a balanced, harmonious environment.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Blue is known for it's calming characteristic for the mind and reducing anxiety.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The colour yellow boosts energy and creativity, but too much can cause irritability.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Being associated with nature, the colour green promotes tranquility and reduces stress, ideal for workspaces.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The colour red increases energy and passion, but can also raise stress levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Purple is one of the colours which encourages creativity and spiritual awareness.
Image Credit:Unsplash
Orange combines the warmth of red and cheerfulness of yellow for an uplifting effect and inducing positivity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Soothes emotions, often used in spaces designed for relaxation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
White represents purity and simplicity, but can feel sterile if overused.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit Unsplash
For more stories
like this check out: