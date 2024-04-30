How Can Yoga Reduce Stress?

Image Credit: Pexels
Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines physical postures, breath control, meditation, and relaxation techniques to promote overall health and well-being. Originating in ancient India, yoga is popularly known for it's benefits on mental health.
Yoga encourages mindfulness, the practice of being fully present and aware of your thoughts, feelings, sensations, and surroundings.
Yoga incorporates physical postures that stretch and strengthen the body while promoting relaxation. These gentle movements help release tension stored in the muscles and promote physical relaxation.
Pranayama are an integral part of yoga practice. By regulating the breath, yoga helps activate the body's relaxation response, reducing stress and promoting a sense of calm.
Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress. Chronic stress can lead to elevated cortisol levels, which can have negative effects on health.
Yoga can help improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation, reducing physical tension, and calming the mind. Incorporating yoga into your bedtime routine can help you unwind and prepare for restful sleep.
Yoga practice cultivates emotional awareness and regulation, allowing you to observe and respond to emotions more effectively.
Yoga philosophy emphasises interconnectedness and unity, recognising that all beings are part of a larger whole. Practicing yoga can foster a sense of connection with oneself, others, and the world around you.
