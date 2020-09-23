How Can Fibre Help You Lose Weight?

Image Credit: Getty
Fibre is an important macronutrient. It can be insoluble or soluble, depending on whether it dissolves in water. Fibre can also be referred to as carbs that the gut cannot digest.
There are two kinds of fibre, soluble and insoluble. Insoluble fibre act mostly as agents that form the bulk of stool. Soluble fibre, on the other hand, can affect your health, metabolism and your weight.
Fibre-rich foods are filling in nature and can
suppress your appetite. Pectins, beta-glucans, psyllium, glucomannan and guar gum are different kinds of soluble fibre.
Foods that are rich in soluble fibre thicken in water and form a gel-like substance in gut. This gel slows emptying of stomach and may also improve digestion and absorption of nutrients from food.
Including foods rich in soluble fibre makes one feel full for a longer period of time. It reduces your appetite significantly, along with the overall calorie intake, thereby aiding weight loss.
Studies have found that the weight loss offered by fibre specifically targets stubborn belly fat. Belly fat or fat accumulation in the abdomen area can increase risk of obesity and diabetes to name a few.
Eat sufficient amout of fruits and vegetables to add fibre to your diet. Food sources of fibre that are effective for weight loss include beans, legumes, flaxseeds, asparagus, Brussel sprouts and oats.
The American Heart Association says that around 25 gms fibre is sufficient on a 2,000 calorie diet, per day. Women under 50 can have 21-25 gms fibre, while men under 50 can have 30-38 gms fibre in a day.
Remember, you need to eat fibre-rich foods along with foods rich in proteins, carbs and healthy fats. Excessive fibre intake can cause bloating, gas and constipation. Check with your expert for more details.
