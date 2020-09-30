Hormones That Affect Weight Loss
Image credit: Getty
Hormones that affect weight
Studies have found that hormones can influence your appetite and how much fat you store. Insulin, leptin, ghrelin, and cortisol can affect your weight.
Image credit: Getty
Insulin
Insulin is produced by the beta cells of pancreas. High insulin levels can cause obesity, diabetes. Sugary foods, refined carbs & junk food can raise insulin levels.
Image credit: Getty
Insulin control
Insulin stores fat and prevents it from breaking down. Avoid sugar, refined carbs, eat protein & foods with good fat, exercise regularly to manage insulin.
Video credit: Getty
Ghrelin
When your stomach is empty, it releases ghrelin or the hunger hormone. Ghrelin levels are highest before eating and lowest after one hour of having a meal.
Video credit: Getty
Ghrelin control
Fasting ghrelin levels can be low in obese, overweight people. Avoid sugar in all forms, eat protein-rich meals, especially for breakfast, to manage ghrelin levels.
Image credit: Getty
Cortisol
High levels of cortisol or stress hormone can cause weight gain. Women with extra weight in the midsection respond to stress with an increase in cortisol.
Video credit: Getty
Cortisol control
Meditation, exercise, listening to music, consuming a balanced diet and sleeping well on a regular basis can help in regularising production of cortisol.
Video credit: Getty
Glucagon
Glucagon stabilises blood sugar levels, promotes feeling of fullness. Protein foods, leafy green veggies and probiotics can boost glucagon levels.
Image credit: Getty
Oestrogen
Age, different stages during menstrual cycle can influence oestrogen production. Exercise, fibrous foods, cruciferous veggies and flaxseeds can be helpful.
Video credit: Getty
For More Stories
like this click here
Video credit: Getty doctor.ndtv.com