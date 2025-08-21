Honey Singh's Weight Loss Journey


Rapper and singer Honey Singh has undergone a major body transformation within one month. 

Honey Singh's fitness trainer, Arun Kumar, revealed that he lost 18 kgs in just a month with the help of a strict diet and exercise routine.

Addressing a fan's concern about his health, Honey Singh said, "I am working out hard for glorious days."

Previously, in an interview, Honey's fitness trainer revealed that an intense workout routine with a diet focused on natural food sources helped him shed weight.

Kumar said that the artist consumed a special metabolism-boosting green juice that helped him go from 95 kg to 77 kg in just one month.

The special green juice included beetroot, amla, cucumber, carrots, and coriander leaves. Honey consumed this drink first thing in the morning.

He also ensured a daily intake of around 60 grams of protein from whole foods like chicken and vegetables.

His intense workout routine included different forms of exercise, including both strength and cardio exercises.

