Image Credits: Instagram
Rapper and singer Honey Singh has undergone a major body transformation within one month.
Image Credits: Instagram
Honey Singh's fitness trainer, Arun Kumar, revealed that he lost 18 kgs in just a month with the help of a strict diet and exercise routine.
Image Credits: Instagram
Addressing a fan's concern about his health, Honey Singh said, "I am working out hard for glorious days."
Image Credits: Instagram
Previously, in an interview, Honey's fitness trainer revealed that an intense workout routine with a diet focused on natural food sources helped him shed weight.
Image Credits: Instagram
Kumar said that the artist consumed a special metabolism-boosting green juice that helped him go from 95 kg to 77 kg in just one month.
Image Credits: Instagram
The special green juice included beetroot, amla, cucumber, carrots, and coriander leaves. Honey consumed this drink first thing in the morning.
Image Credits: Instagram
He also ensured a daily intake of around 60 grams of protein from whole foods like chicken and vegetables.
Image Credits: Instagram
His intense workout routine included different forms of exercise, including both strength and cardio exercises.
Image Credits: Instagram
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: