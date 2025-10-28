Home Remedies For Sore Throat

Image Credit: Unsplash
A sore throat can be very uncomfortable. It can contribute to pain and irritation, especially when swallowing. Here are some remedies you must try to soothe sore throat.
Honey contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Add it to warm water or tea for quick relief.
Salt-water gargle physically washes away particles, reduces local swelling and may shorten symptom duration.
Ginger leaves a soothing and anti-inflammatory effect. Sipping hot ginger tea can provide some relief. Add a dash of honey for added benefits.
Garlic's natural antibacterial properties can help fight infections. Chew some raw garlic or add to dishes.
Chamomile contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Drinking some hot chamomile tea can ease throat discomfort.
Hot soups can be comforting to the throat. They can help you stay full as you may not feel like eating due to difficulty in swallowing.
Hydration thins mucus and helps mucociliary clearance; warm liquids soothe irritation.
