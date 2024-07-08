Home Remedies For Cold And Cough

Introduction

Cold and cough are common ailments, especially during seasonal changes. These home remedies can provide relief and help you recover quickly using natural ingredients.

Ginger Tea

Boil fresh ginger slices in water and drink the tea to soothe a sore throat and reduce coughing, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Honey/Lemon Tea

Mix honey and lemon juice in warm water to create a soothing drink that alleviates throat irritation and acts as a natural cough suppressant.

Steam Inhalation

Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water with a few drops of eucalyptus oil to clear nasal congestion and ease breathing.

Tulsi

Chew fresh tulsi leaves or drink tulsi tea to boost immunity and relieve respiratory issues due to its antibacterial and antiviral properties.

Turmeric Milk

Drink warm milk mixed with turmeric powder to reduce inflammation and boost your immune system, aiding in quicker recovery.

Saltwater Gargle

Gargle with warm salt water to reduce throat pain and eliminate bacteria, providing relief from cough and sore throat.

Pepper and Honey

Mix black pepper powder with honey and consume to relieve cough and improve respiratory function.

Garlic

Consume raw garlic or add it to your meals to take advantage of its antimicrobial properties, helping to fight off cold and cough infections.

