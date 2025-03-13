Holi 2025: How To Keep Your Skin And Hair Safe

Image Credit: Unsplash
Holi colours can harm your skin and hair. Follow these simple tips to protect yourself and enjoy a worry-free festival.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Coconut or almond oil forms a protective barrier against colours.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A good SPF shields your skin from sun damage during outdoor celebrations.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Covering up reduces direct contact with harmful chemicals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A leave-in conditioner prevents colours from drying out your hair.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin healthy and less prone to irritation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Opt for herbal or homemade colours to prevent allergic reactions.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Harsh rubbing can cause rashes; use mild cleansers to remove colour.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Moisturise your skin and apply a hair mask to restore nourishment.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: