Holi 2025: How To Keep Your Skin And Hair Safe

Introduction

Holi colours can harm your skin and hair. Follow these simple tips to protect yourself and enjoy a worry-free festival.

Apply Oil

Coconut or almond oil forms a protective barrier against colours.

Use Sunscreen

A good SPF shields your skin from sun damage during outdoor celebrations.

Wear Covered Clothes

Covering up reduces direct contact with harmful chemicals.

Apply Conditioner

A leave-in conditioner prevents colours from drying out your hair.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin healthy and less prone to irritation.

Use Natural Colours

Opt for herbal or homemade colours to prevent allergic reactions.

Avoid Scrubbing

Harsh rubbing can cause rashes; use mild cleansers to remove colour.

Post-Holi Care

Moisturise your skin and apply a hair mask to restore nourishment.

