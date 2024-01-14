High Nutrition Foods For Winter

Image Credit: Pexels
The chilly winter weather affects your energy levels, metabolism, immunity and much more. It is essential to pay extra attention to your health and overall well-being.
To keep winter-related illnesses at bay, here are some of the highly nutritious winter foods that cannot afford to miss.
You must reap the benefits of root vegetables like beets, turnips, carrots and sweet potatoes during the winter season. These can help make your diet nutritionally rich.
It is not hard to find dark, leafy greens during the winter season. So, make your diet nutrient-dense with spinach, fenugreek leaves, mustard leaves and much more.
Sesame seeds can keep you warm in winter. These tiny seeds are a good source of fibre, calcium, protein, magnesium and B vitamins.
Roasted peanuts are a go-to winter snack. Peanuts provide protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Amla or Indian gooseberry is an excellent source of vitamin C. It can help boost digestion, boost digestion, promote hair growth and improve heart health.
Jaggery is a traditional sweetener that contains natural minerals and vitamins. It is rich in iron, calcium, potassium, and antioxidants that are not present in refined sugar.
Bajra is usually used to prepare kichdi or roti. With an impressive nutritional profile, bajra is a good source of protein, carbs, vitamins and essential minerals.
