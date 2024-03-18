High-Fibre Foods For Constipation

Image Credit: Pexels
Various factors can contribute to constipation, including a low-fibre diet, dehydration, lack of physical activity, and certain medical conditions.
Eating fibre-rich foods can help relieve and prevent constipation. Fibre adds bulk to the stool and promotes regular bowel movements. Here's a list of fibre-rich foods that can help deal with constipation.
Apples are high in soluble fibre (pectin) and insoluble fibre, both of which contribute to bowel regularity. Eat whole apples with the skin for maximum fibre content.
Whole grains provide a good source of insoluble fibre that can support digestion. Choose whole grains over refined grains in cereals, bread, and side dishes.
Figs are high in soluble fibre and natural sugars, contributing to improved bowel function. You can soak dried figs and enjoy anytime.
Pears are rich in soluble fibre and contain sorbitol, providing a gentle laxative effect. Eat fresh, ripe pears with the skin.
Leafy greens are rich in insoluble fibre and also provide essential nutrients for overall digestive health.
Eat a handful of prunes daily or drink prune juice to get rid of constipation. You can easily find these in dried form.
