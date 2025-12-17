Hidden Sugar Sources You Are Eating Daily

Image Credit: Pexels
People tend to exceed their daily sugar limits without realising it. Studies show that “healthy‑looking” foods often contain added sugars disguised under unfamiliar names.
Investigators find flavoured yoghurts can contain more sugar than a dessert serving.
Research shows packaged cereals often hide multiple forms of added sugars in their ingredient list.
Most commonly sold store‑bought sauces frequently contain high fructose corn syrup.
Beverage studies reveal fruit juices can spike blood sugar like soda.
The ingredients commonly used to make protein bars often rely on syrups to boost taste.
Food audits show packaged breads often include added sugar for texture.
Researchers highlight that instant oatmeal packets may contain sweeteners equal to candy.
Market surveys reveal “low‑fat” foods commonly add sugar to replace flavour.
Coffee shop drinks use flavoured syrups to boost the flavour profile of their drinks, which remain one of the largest hidden sugar sources.
