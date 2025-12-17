Hidden Sugar Sources You Are Eating Daily

People tend to exceed their daily sugar limits without realising it. Studies show that “healthy‑looking” foods often contain added sugars disguised under unfamiliar names.

Flavoured Yoghurt

Investigators find flavoured yoghurts can contain more sugar than a dessert serving.

Research shows packaged cereals often hide multiple forms of added sugars in their ingredient list.

Packaged Cereals

Store-Bought Sauces

Most commonly sold store‑bought sauces frequently contain high fructose corn syrup.

Packaged Juices

Beverage studies reveal fruit juices can spike blood sugar like soda.

Protein Bars

The ingredients commonly used to make protein bars often rely on syrups to boost taste.

Packaged Salad Dressings

Packaged Breads

Food audits show packaged breads often include added sugar for texture.

Flavoured Oatmeal

Researchers highlight that instant oatmeal packets may contain sweeteners equal to candy.

Low-Fat Foods

Market surveys reveal “low‑fat” foods commonly add sugar to replace flavour.

Flavoured Coffee Drinks

Coffee shop drinks use flavoured syrups to boost the flavour profile of their drinks, which remain one of the largest hidden sugar sources.

