Hidden Stress Triggers In Daily Life

Hidden stress triggers that exist in daily life are often small, overlooked hassles such as constant notifications, minor delays or clutter. Here is how each of these common inconveniences causes you to become stressed.
Being constantly inundated by digital notifications, constant connectivity and staring at a screen continuously can lead to an increase in stress levels.
Studies indicate that cluttered environments lead to triggering frustration and anger, worsening stress levels.
Facing repetitive traffic jams, delays, and crowded public transport on a daily basis can trigger chronic stress.
Constant interruptions, unclear instructions and minor conflicts can trigger workplace stress.
Facing constant unspoken commitments, being constantly available, and subtle peer pressure can create emotional strain.
Having poor sleep hygiene, irregular meals, and overpacked schedules can lead to an increase in stress levels.
Multiple studies have noted that constant exposure to noise pollution can lead to an increase in stress levels.
