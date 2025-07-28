Hidden Signs Of Heart Attack

Image Credit: Pexels
Heart attacks don't always arrive with dramatic chest-clutching pain and may go unnoticed sometimes. These are called silent or hidden heart attacks.
In a hidden heart attack, typical symptoms, like severe chest pain or breathlessness, are mild, vague, or even absent.
A silent or hidden heart attack has no symptoms, mild symptoms or unrecognised symptoms.
These signs may include general fatigue, discomfort in unexpected areas, or even feelings of anxiety.
It may also cause indigestion or a bit of pressure in the chest, jaw, or upper back.
Hidden heart attacks can be more dangerous, since you don't know you are having a heart attack, which may delay seeking medical help.
Recognising these signs early, especially if you are at risk, can give you critical time to seek help.
Women, older adults, and people with diabetes are more likely to experience atypical symptoms.
