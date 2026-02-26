Image Credit: Unsplash
An absence of protein in the body can lead to the exhibition of certain signs that should be identified. Here are the hidden signs of a protein deficiency.
Consuming a lesser amount of protein can impair how the body processes food into energy and the absorption of nutrients in the body.
If you have easily breakable nails, hair thinning, or poor wound healing, then you may be lacking in protein.
A protein deficiency can lead to weakened immunity and increased frequency of infections.
If you have swollen and puffy skin, then you may have a protein deficiency.
When dietary protein is low, the body takes it from the skeletal muscles, leading to muscle loss.
If you have an increased appetite, then your protein levels may be low.
