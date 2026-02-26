Hidden Signs Of A Protein Deficiency

Image Credit: Unsplash


An absence of protein in the body can lead to the exhibition of certain signs that should be identified. Here are the hidden signs of a protein deficiency.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Consuming a lesser amount of protein can impair how the body processes food into energy and the absorption of nutrients in the body.

Fatigue And Low Performance

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have easily breakable nails, hair thinning, or poor wound healing, then you may be lacking in protein.

Hair, Skin And Nail Changes

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A protein deficiency can lead to weakened immunity and increased frequency of infections.

Frequent Infections

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have swollen and puffy skin, then you may have a protein deficiency.

Edema

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

When dietary protein is low, the body takes it from the skeletal muscles, leading to muscle loss.

Loss Of Muscle Mass

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you have an increased appetite, then your protein levels may be low.

Increased Hunger

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com