Hidden Health Risks Inside Juice Bottles

Image Credit: Pexels
The labels of juice bottles can have certain ingredients that can pose certain health risks.
Image Credit: Pexels
Tiny particles of plastic can leach into the juice content in plastic juice bottles, posing long-term health risks.
Image Credit: Pexels
If the juice bottles are reused, bacterial growth can occur in them, which makes people vulnerable to developing bacterial infections.
Image Credit: Pexels
Bottled juices have a shelf life, unlike an actual glass of fresh juice, which ferments in a couple of hours after juicing.
Image Credit: Pexels
Once the juice is packaged into bottles, the prolonged storage depletes the vitamin C and A in it.
Image Credit: Pexels
When juice bottles are transported from manufacturing to retail stores for consumption, the chemicals can leach into the contents of the bottled juice.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies confirm that flavour enhancers and additives like synthetic colours can damage the intestinal lining of the stomach when consumed for an extended period of time.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: