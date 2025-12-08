Hidden Health Risks Inside Juice Bottles

Image Credit: Pexels


The labels of juice bottles can have certain ingredients that can pose certain health risks.

Image Credit: Pexels

Microplastic Exposure

Tiny particles of plastic can leach into the juice content in plastic juice bottles, posing long-term health risks.

Image Credit: Pexels

Storage Problems

If the juice bottles are reused, bacterial growth can occur in them, which makes people vulnerable to developing bacterial infections.

Image Credit: Pexels

Misleading Freshness

Bottled juices have a shelf life, unlike an actual glass of fresh juice, which ferments in a couple of hours after juicing.

Image Credit: Pexels

Nutrient Loss

Once the juice is packaged into bottles, the prolonged storage depletes the vitamin C and A in it.

Image Credit: Pexels

Chemical Migration

When juice bottles are transported from manufacturing to retail stores for consumption, the chemicals can leach into the contents of the bottled juice.

Image Credit: Pexels

​Additives

Studies confirm that flavour enhancers and additives like synthetic colours can damage the intestinal lining of the stomach when consumed for an extended period of time.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com