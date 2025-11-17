Hidden Diabetes Triggers

Image Credit: Pexels
Even if you monitor your blood sugar, there are hidden factors that can trigger diabetes. Here are some of the hidden triggers that you need to be careful about.
If you have ongoing stress, then elevated cortisol can increase your blood glucose levels over time.
Not getting enough restful sleep can disrupt insulin sensitivity and blood sugar balance.
Long periods of sitting or inactivity can increase diabetes risk, even if you exercise regularly.
Some steroids, antidepressants, and blood pressure medicines may raise blood sugar.
Processed foods often contain added sugars under different names, contributing to glucose spikes.
Overuse may affect gut health and blood sugar regulation in some people.
This condition can lead to insulin resistance and higher diabetes risk.
Missing your first meal can destabilise blood sugar later in the day.
Conditions causing long-term inflammation can disrupt glucose metabolism.
Chemicals from plastics, pesticides, or pollution may interfere with insulin function.
