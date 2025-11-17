Hidden Diabetes Triggers

Image Credit: Pexels


Even if you monitor your blood sugar, there are hidden factors that can trigger diabetes. Here are some of the hidden triggers that you need to be careful about.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Chronic Stress

If you have ongoing stress, then elevated cortisol can increase your blood glucose levels over time.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep Deprivation

Not getting enough restful sleep can disrupt insulin sensitivity and blood sugar balance.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sedentary Lifestyle

Long periods of sitting or inactivity can increase diabetes risk, even if you exercise regularly.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Certain Medications

Some steroids, antidepressants, and blood pressure medicines may raise blood sugar.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Hidden Sugars In Packaged Foods

Processed foods often contain added sugars under different names, contributing to glucose spikes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Artificial Sweeteners

Overuse may affect gut health and blood sugar regulation in some people.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Unmanaged Sleep Apnoea

This condition can lead to insulin resistance and higher diabetes risk.

Image Credit: Pexels

Skipping Breakfast

Image Credit: Unsplash

Missing your first meal can destabilise blood sugar later in the day.

Chronic Inflammation

Image Credit: Unsplash

Conditions causing long-term inflammation can disrupt glucose metabolism.

Exposure To Environmental Toxins

Image Credit: Unsplash

Chemicals from plastics, pesticides, or pollution may interfere with insulin function.

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com