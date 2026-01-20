Hidden Dangers Of Sitting Too Long

Image Credit: Pexels

Sitting for long hours has become the norm, which increases risks of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, musculoskeletal pain, and even premature death.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Extended sitting for long periods can lead to poor blood circulation and increase the chances of stroke.


Heart Disease

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Prolonged sitting is associated with obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Metabolic Syndrome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Sedentary behaviour reduces insulin sensitivity, which can lead to type 2 diabetes if it is not addressed.

Type 2 Diabetes

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Multiple studies show that prolonged sitting can lead to colon, breast, and endometrial cancers.

Cancer Risk

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Prolonged sitting weakens the core and glute muscles, leading to poor posture and long-term spinal issues.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Musculoskeletal Problems

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Sedentary lifestyles have a direct link to higher rates of anxiety and depression.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Mental Health Impact

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A study that looked at over 1 million people found that prolonged sitting raises the chances of an early death, even in people who exercise.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Premature Mortality

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com