Hidden Dangers Of Sitting Too Long

Sitting for long hours has become the norm, which increases risks of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, musculoskeletal pain, and even premature death.
Extended sitting for long periods can lead to poor blood circulation and increase the chances of stroke.
Prolonged sitting is associated with obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and unhealthy cholesterol levels.
Sedentary behaviour reduces insulin sensitivity, which can lead to type 2 diabetes if it is not addressed.
Multiple studies show that prolonged sitting can lead to colon, breast, and endometrial cancers.
Prolonged sitting weakens the core and glute muscles, leading to poor posture and long-term spinal issues.
Sedentary lifestyles have a direct link to higher rates of anxiety and depression.
A study that looked at over 1 million people found that prolonged sitting raises the chances of an early death, even in people who exercise.
