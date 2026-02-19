Hidden Dangers Of Mouthwash

Image Credit: Pexels
The mouthwash is a part of oral hygiene practices, but there is a need to assess its exact composition before using it daily.
There needs to be a balance in your oral bacteria, and using a mouthwash frequently can wash it out, leading to an increase in oral infections.
Some studies suggest that mouthwash may interfere with nitric oxide (NO) production in the oral cavity.
Repetitive use of strong mouthwashes can lead to disruption of metabolism, even increasing the chances of diabetes.
The label of the mouthwash needs to be checked, as excess alcohol content in it leads to dryness and oral tissue irritation.
Mouthwash can mask bad breath that could be a result of gum disease, tooth decay, or serious dental issues.
Some mouthwash formulations may irritate the soft tissue of the mouth and cause painful sores.
Mouthwashes with certain chemicals can lead to visible teeth stains and ruin their appearance.
Mouthwashes with a high alcohol content can alter your taste buds and affect food enjoyment.
