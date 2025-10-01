Hibiscus Tea Health Benefits

Image Credit: Unsplash


Hibiscus tea is a caffeine-free herbal drink made by steeping dried hibiscus petals in hot water. It's rich in antioxidants, may support heart health, and has a tart, cranberry-like taste. To make it, boil water, add dried hibiscus petals, steep for 5–7 minutes, strain, and enjoy hot or iced. Read on as we share its benefits!

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rich in antioxidants

Hibiscus is loaded with flavonoids and polyphenols, which fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Supports heart

Studies suggest hibiscus tea may lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure, protecting cardiovascular health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Regulates blood pressure

Drinking hibiscus tea regularly is linked with lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure in adults. Try is moderation. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boosts liver health

Hibiscus extracts may improve liver enzyme levels and help in detoxification. Make sure to avoid sweeteners. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Strengthens immunity

Packed with vitamin C and plant compounds, it supports immune function and overall wellness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Improves skin

The antioxidants and hydration benefits from hibiscus tea can promote clearer, more radiant skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduces inflammation

Hibiscus tea contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may ease swelling and joint discomfort.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com