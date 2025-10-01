Hibiscus Tea Health Benefits





Hibiscus tea is a caffeine-free herbal drink made by steeping dried hibiscus petals in hot water. It's rich in antioxidants, may support heart health, and has a tart, cranberry-like taste. To make it, boil water, add dried hibiscus petals, steep for 5–7 minutes, strain, and enjoy hot or iced. Read on as we share its benefits!



Image Credit: Unsplash