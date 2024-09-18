Here's How Yoga Can Ease Your Pregnancy

Image Credit: Pexels
Yoga is a gentle and effective way to stay fit and healthy during pregnancy. It helps ease discomforts and prepares your body for childbirth.
This pose helps relieve back pain and improves spinal flexibility. Gently arch and round your back while on all fours to relieve tension.
Sitting with the soles of your feet together and knees out, this pose opens the hips and improves flexibility, making it easier for childbirth.
Rest in Child's Pose to reduce lower back tension, relax your body, and calm your mind during pregnancy.
Focus on deep breathing techniques like Ujjayi breath, which helps calm the nervous system and prepares you for labor.
This standing pose strengthens your legs and enhances balance, both of which are essential during pregnancy.
Practice Shavasana by lying on your side rather than your back to ensure better circulation and comfort during pregnancy.
