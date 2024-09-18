Here's How Yoga Can Ease Your Pregnancy

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

Yoga is a gentle and effective way to stay fit and healthy during pregnancy. It helps ease discomforts and prepares your body for childbirth. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Cat-Cow Pose 

This pose helps relieve back pain and improves spinal flexibility. Gently arch and round your back while on all fours to relieve tension.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Butterfly Pose

Sitting with the soles of your feet together and knees out, this pose opens the hips and improves flexibility, making it easier for childbirth.

Image Credit: Pexels

Child's Pose

Rest in Child's Pose to reduce lower back tension, relax your body, and calm your mind during pregnancy.

Image Credit: Pexels

Breathing Exercises

Focus on deep breathing techniques like Ujjayi breath, which helps calm the nervous system and prepares you for labor.

Image Credit: Pexels

Modified Warrior Pose

This standing pose strengthens your legs and enhances balance, both of which are essential during pregnancy.

Image Credit: Pexels

Side-Lying Shavasana

Practice Shavasana by lying on your side rather than your back to ensure better circulation and comfort during pregnancy.

Image Credit: Pexels

