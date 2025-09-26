Here's How To Nap The Right Way

Image Credit: Unsplash
Napping can actually be good for your health when done right. A short nap helps improve alertness, mood, memory, and reduces fatigue. However, long or late naps may disturb nighttime sleep. With the right approach, naps can refresh your mind without leaving you groggy. Here are some tips to consider for the best naps:
Aim for 10–30 minutes to recharge without entering deep sleep. Once you cross the 30 mins mark the nap might make your mood worse instead of better.
Early afternoon like sometime around 1–3 pm is best as energy naturally dips. Anytime after this might mess with your night's sleep.
A calm, dark and cool environment improves nap quality. Draw the curtains, keep your phone away and keep it a little cold to slip into a quick nap.
Set an alarm as this prevents oversleeping and post-nap grogginess. Try to wake up from the alarm without snoozing it.
As mentioned earlier, dark space can help you slip into a nap quicker. Blocking out light helps your body relax faster.
Napping close to bedtime can disrupt night sleep. Make sure to nap before 3 pm to avoid disturbing your night time sleep routine.
Consistent nap timing helps train your body to rest better. Make it a habit by taking out specific time during the day to nap.
