Here's How To Avoid Dandruff In Winter

Cold weather, dry air, and hot showers can strip moisture from the scalp, making dandruff more common in winter but the right hair care habits can keep flakes under control. 

Oil your scalp regularly

Light oiling with coconut or sesame oil helps prevent dryness and flaking.

Avoid very hot water

Avoid very hot water as hot showers can dry out the scalp further and worsen dandruff.

Try mild anti-dandruff shampoo

Choose gentle formulas to control flakes without irritating the scalp.

Don't overwash your hair

Washing too often strips natural oils and can trigger more dandruff.

Condition your scalp and hair

A moisturising conditioner helps maintain scalp hydration in winter.

Eat a nutrient-rich diet

Include foods rich in zinc, B vitamins, and healthy fats for scalp nourishment.

Cover your head outdoors

Protecting your scalp from cold winds helps reduce dryness and irritation.

