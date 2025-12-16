Here's How To Avoid Dandruff In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cold weather, dry air, and hot showers can strip moisture from the scalp, making dandruff more common in winter but the right hair care habits can keep flakes under control.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Light oiling with coconut or sesame oil helps prevent dryness and flaking.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Avoid very hot water as hot showers can dry out the scalp further and worsen dandruff.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Choose gentle formulas to control flakes without irritating the scalp.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Washing too often strips natural oils and can trigger more dandruff.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A moisturising conditioner helps maintain scalp hydration in winter.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Include foods rich in zinc, B vitamins, and healthy fats for scalp nourishment.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Protecting your scalp from cold winds helps reduce dryness and irritation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: